BRONX EXPLOSION: 1 Killed, Several Injured Including NYPD Officers After Explosion Sparks Blaze [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A elderly woman was kilned after an explosion, fire and collapse at a Bronx home.

The incident happened at around 11:00AM at a home on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue.

An 82-year-old woman died in the incident. A 77-year-old woman is in critical condition. A 68-year-old woman was injured but is in stable condition, officials said.

Five police officers were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but officials suspect a gas explosion.

NYPD investigators will work with the fire marshal to determine the official cause of the blast.

(AP)