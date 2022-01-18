BRONX EXPLOSION: 1 Killed, Several Injured Including NYPD Officers After Explosion Sparks Blaze [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A elderly woman was kilned after an explosion, fire and collapse at a Bronx home.
The incident happened at around 11:00AM at a home on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue.
An 82-year-old woman died in the incident. A 77-year-old woman is in critical condition. A 68-year-old woman was injured but is in stable condition, officials said.
Five police officers were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but officials suspect a gas explosion.
NYPD investigators will work with the fire marshal to determine the official cause of the blast.
(AP)
let us hope its not a frum owned building like the last one.
Moderators Note: The last “one” wasn’t even a Jewish owner, let alone Frum.
The BRONX! Here we go again.
That was a Jewish area through the 1950’s and early 60’s. There was a shul on Intervale that was open in the 1970’s but not really functioning. The area was a wasteland and the row of houses where the blast occurred is about 30 years old. I believe they are all privately owned 2 family homes.