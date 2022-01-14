Help an Aguna

Mrs. Batya is an aguna, and the last several decades have been filled with uncertainty and dread. Despite it all, she has raised her daughters alone and without much help.

Years of suffering and attempts to earn a living have taken their toll on Mrs. Batya who is utterly heart broken- her physical and mental health is slipping. Aside from the lack of steady monthly income, she needs professional help.

Neighbors have got together to organize a fund, which is to be a financial anchor for Mrs. Batyas future, and plan to enroll her and her daughter in a therapy program to stabilize their mental health and help cope with the trauma of the past several decades, that has worn them down to the point of exhaustion.

To all that give to this important cause, Hashem should reward you measure for measure.

