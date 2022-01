Rockland Judge Kevin Russo finds Grafton Thomas incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness and committed him to a mental institution for a year and potentially longer if he’s still found mentally incompetent.

He was accused of stabbing five Jews at a Chanukah party in Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul in Monsey in 2019.

The most critically injured victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after the attack.