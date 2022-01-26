Blinken: No Concessions In Response To Russia On Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered Wednesday to Moscow.

Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. These are nonstarters for the U.S. and its allies.

Wednesday’s answer to Russia makes very clear that the U.S. is standing by its principles, Blinken said. “There is no change, there will be no change.”

.@SecBlinken on diplomatic response to Russia's concerns and proposal: "Today, Ambassador Sullivan delivered our written response in Moscow. All told, it sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it." Full video here: https://t.co/LoZRD1wUjL pic.twitter.com/1Oq5CaPvpT — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2022

(AP)