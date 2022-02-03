Show Of Unity: 1,000 Rabbanim From All Stripes At Kinos Against Kahana’s Reforms

About a thousand Rabbanim from all stripes gathered for an emergency Kinos and atzeres tefillah against Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana’s religious reforms at Binyanei Haumah in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

The kinos began with the recitation of Tehillim. HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef HaGaon then spoke, saying: “We have all stripes here, kipos srugos and kipos shechuros – wonderful unity. We’re all declaring that we’re following the Shulchan Orech. There’s no giyur without kabbalas mitzvos, there’s no such thing.”

Addressing Kahana directly, HaRav Yosef continued: “Religious Affairs Minister, get yourself together already, follow after all the Rabbanei Yisrael. Stop your derech. You ruined kashrus and now you want to ruin giyur? Hashem should help that he does teshuvah.”

HaRav Yisrael Zickerman read the letters of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein. HaRav Chaim wrote that “it is a mitzvah to fight [against the reforms] as much as possible.”

Former Chief Rabbi HaRav Yisrael Meir Lau spoke and then Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi spoke via teleconference from the US, where he is currently on a chizzuk trip, followed by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of the Mir, and Bnei Brak Rav HaGaon HaRav Massoud Shimon, who read the letter of the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen.

HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl spoke next, followed by HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Yisrael Tau, Rosh Yeshivas Har Hamor and HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Ariel, the Rav of Ramat Gan.

HaGaon HaRav Dovid Lau then spoke, followed by HaGaon HaRav Shomo Amar, HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Shapira, Rosh Yeshivas Mercaz HaRav, HaGaon HaRav Asher Weiss and HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rav of Tzfat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)