Siegelman’s Cakes – Purim Corporate Gifting

Siegelmans cakes, synonymous with quality, prestige and true deliciousness for over 30 years, now offers an unparalleled line up of corporate gifts. Combine their famous and one of a kind cakes, with a selection of high-end and personalized gift boxes, and you are left with the absolute perfect corporate gift.

For Purim and all year round, you can now show your appreciation with a gift you KNOW they’ll appreciate.

Clients out of town? They ship nationwide too.

Mention this Ad and receive a discount

Call them today, at 347-864-0747 today to discuss your options.

Email at [email protected]

Or visit them online at www.siegelmanscakes.com

follow on instagarm @siegelmancakes