BREAKING: Ukraine’s President Declares Wednesday As Day Of Russian Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalenskyy, in a speech to his nation Monday, said this upcoming Wednesday will be the “day of the attack.”

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. On this day we will hoist national flags,” he reportedly said, urging a show of unity.

Published on the president’s website, Zelensky called on the country’s blue and yellow national flag to be hung on state buildings and other structures, and for the national anthem to be played nationwide at 10am on Wednesday.

The decree states that “urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society” are required in order “to strengthen the consolidation of Ukrainian society, strengthen its resilience in the face of growing hybrid threats, information and propaganda, moral and psychological pressure on the public consciousness.”

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)