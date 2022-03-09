Former PM Netanyahu Contracts COVID For The 1st Time

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu tested positive for COVID on Thursday for the first time.
Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that “he feels well and is acting in accordance with [health] regulations.”
The former prime minister is known for his caution in strictly adhering to health regulations.
Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu participated in a conference during which he sat next to Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.
Both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wished Netanyahu a refuah sheleimah on social media.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)