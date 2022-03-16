STUNNING VICTORY: Orthodox Jew Wins Mayoral Race In Surfside Florida

In a stunning victory, Shlomo Danzinger was elected Tuesday to replace Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, the Florida Scoop is reporting.

Burkett came in third place, despite having the most campaign money of all candidates.

Danzinger, a business owner, won his surprise victory against two current elected officials who were in office during the Surfside building collapse, which claimed the lives of 98 people.

Burkett and Vice Mayor Tina Paul lost the mayor race by less than 40 votes.

Florida Scoop says Shlomo is a Lubavitcher and activist in the Surfside and Bal Harbor Community. He moved from Crown Heights in 2010.

