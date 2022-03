An elderly man was R”L struck and killed by a vehicle on Magie Avenue on Taanis Esther.

Union County Hatzolah was on the scene, and found the victim pinned under a vehicle. They did everything they could to save his life. Unfortunately, the victim was Niftar.

Chesed Shel Emes in on the scene to ensure proper Kavod Hames.

He was identified as Solomon Walgamuth Z”L.

