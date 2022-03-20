HaRav Shach, Z’TL About HaRav Chaim, Z’TL: “The Greatest Gadol In The World”

Until about five years ago, when HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, became the address for all political decisions, he almost never involved himself in any political events or issues.

In a rare event, after the establishment of Degel HaTorah over 30 years ago, HaRav Chaim, z’tl, participated in a kinus for elections held in Bnei Brak. At the event, Maran HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Menachem Shach, z’tl, the founder of Degel HaTorah, made a rare statement about HaRav Chaim, ztl, whom he viewed as part of the leadership of Degel HaTorah.

HaRav Shach said that the entire establishment of Degel HaTorah is due to the koach of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky, whom HaRav Shach described as “the greatest Gadol in the world.”

In the recording released by Kikar H’Shabbat on Sunday, HaRav Shach is heard saying about the Rabbanim of the Kinus headed by HaRav Chaim, z’tl, “I don’t have koach to speak. I’m only tending to a devar mitzvah. Baruch Hashem, Gedolim are sitting here. Gedolei Yisrael, possibly the greatest of whom we have in the world, in halacha and bechol devar. Who is a Talmid Chacham – he whom you can ask about everything.”

