Hatzolah, Chaveirim Find 4-Year-Old Who Went Missing in Bergenfield, NJ [PHOTOS]

A four-year-old Jewish child went missing early Sunday afternoon from Greenbriar Street in Bergenfield, New Jersey, prompting a massive response from numerous agencies.

Bergen Hatzolah and Chaveirim from various cities, including Bergenfield, Washington Heights, and Monsey converged at the scene and set up a command post and search area for the missing child.

After approximately two hours of coordinated searching by dozens of volunteers, the child was found just two houses away from his home, sleeping under a bed.

The child was in good condition and did not require medical intervention.

Teaneck and Bergenfield Police and Volunteer Ambulance Services also assisted in the Search along with Bergen County Sheriffs Department.

