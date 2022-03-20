QUEENS: Car Jumps Curb, Overturns Onto Parked Cars In Front OF Wassermann’s Supermarket [VIDEO OF IT HAPPENING]

An out-of-control vehicle jumped a curb and overturned in Queens on Sunday morning, but miraculously, no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sources tell YWN that an elderly woman driving a vehicle lost control while driving on Main Street near 73rd Avenue. Her vehicle jumped the curb, slammed into a parked car, and overturned – in front of Wasserman’s Kosher Supermarket.

Queens Hatzolah and the FDNY were on the scene and transported three victims to local hospitals – all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sidewalk is usually packed with people, but Bichasdei Hashem, only one pedestrian was hit. The other two victims were the driver, and a person sitting inside a parked vehicle.

SEE SECURITY CAMERA FOOTAGE BELOW OF THE CRASH HAPPENING

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)