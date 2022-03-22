OUTRAGOUS! Israel Police Refuse To Return Gun To Man Who Shot Terrorist [SEE THE VIDEO]

After two Israeli citizens saved lives on Tuesday by shooting and neutralizing the terrorist who killed four people and seriously wounded two others in Be’er Sheva, they were brought to the police station for questioning, and according to regulatory procedures, their guns were taken from them to be examined by forensic experts as part of the police investigation.

However, one man, who lives in the Shomron, was scared for his life to leave the police station without his weapon, especially since photos of him killing the terrorist were published online and the terrorists’ relatives may be seeking to avenge his death.

When he refused to leave the police station without his gun, the policeman threatened to arrest him!

The Honenu legal aid organization published a video of the encounter, sparking a storm of outrage against the police.

