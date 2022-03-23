BE’ER SHEVA TERROR: 4 Victims Left 10 Orphans, 2 Injured Are In Stable Condition

The condition of the two women injured in the terror attack on Tuesday in Be’er Sheva is moderate and stable, a Sorkoa Hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday morning.

The two women are hospitalized in the cardiothoracic surgical ward.

The spokesperson also noted that following the attack, several people who had been at the scene of the attack and were suffering from shock were brought to the hospital and treated by medical staff and social workers.

The four murdered victims were Lora Yitzchak, h’yd, a mother of 3 young children and a resident of Be’er Sheva, Dorit Yachbas, hy’d, a mother of three and a resident of Moshav Galit in southern Israel, Menachem Yechezkel, h’yd, a 67-year-old childless Be’er Sheva resident who was known to the city’s welfare department, and Reb Moshe Kravitzky, h’yd, a Chabad chassid and father of four, who served as a shliach for many years and ran a soup kitchen in Be’er Sheva, where he devoted himself to the poor and elderly.

“Reb Kravitzky, z’l, was completely devoted to the elderly, the residents of the Nachal Beka neighborhood, who would eat every day in our soup kitchen,” said HaRav Mendy Blau of Kollel Chabad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)