Chareidi Man Injured In Stabbing Attack Regains Consciousness

The Chareidi man who was seriously injured in the stabbing attack in Gush Etzion on Thursday regained consciousness on Friday, a statement from Shaarei Tzedek hospital said.

The 28-year-old victim is still in the ICU but is now conscious and breathing on his own.

The terrorist stabbed the victim in the chest with a screwdriver, seriously injuring him. He underwent life-saving surgery and was transferred to the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

The incident occurred on the 364 bus, which departs from the Chareidi yishuv of Metzad toward Jerusalem. Immediately following the attack, an armed civilian on the bus neutralized the terrorist.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Akiva Dov Halevi ben Binah Chana Malka b’toch shaa’r cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)