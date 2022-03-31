MORE TERROR: Israeli Seriously Wounded In Stabbing Attack On Bus In Gush Etzion

The terror wave in Israel continued on Thursday morning when an Arab stabbed a Chareidi man on a bus at the Neve Daniel intersection in Gush Etzion, near the Elazar yishuv.

At 9:10 a.m., the Arab, armed with a screwdriver, got on the 364 bus, which departs from the Chareidi yishuv Meitzad toward Jerusalem, and stabbed an Israeli passenger, seriously injuring him.

A civilian on the bus immediately shot the Arab and neutralized him.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the 28-year-old stabbing victim at the scene and evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

“A victim of a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion arrived at the Shaarei Tzedek trauma unit in serious condition, with stab wounds on his upper body,” a statement from the hospital said. “He was stabilized and transferred to the operating room.”

