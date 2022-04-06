Police To Compensate Yeshivah Bochurim NIS 25,000

Israel Police will compensate three yeshivah bochurim for carrying out an humiliating search on them on the day of the pride parade in Tel Aviv last year.

The incident happened almost a year ago when the three bochurim were on their way from their yeshivah in Bnei Brak to the separate Sheraton beach in Tel Aviv. The pride parade was taking place that day in Tel Aviv and apparently the police officers thought that that was a good enough reason to detain the bochurim for no discernible reason and carry out a humiliating search, including asking them to remove their clothing. No one else in the area was stopped beside the bochurim.

The first bochur they stopped for alleged “disturbance of public order” showed the officers that he had a watermelon with him, proving his destination was the beach and not the parade. However, the policeman still insisted on carrying out the search, saying that he didn’t have his bathing suit with him, ignoring his explanation that his friend was bringing it. When his two friends showed up – with bathing suits – the police nevertheless insisted on carrying out the same searches on them.

Additionally, the police had metal detector tools to search the bochurim for knives or other sharp objects but forced them to undress instead of using them. Finally, after the police found no evidence that the bochurim intended to disturb the public order, they were released but were ordered to walk to the beach in an indirect way, which took them an additional 40 minutes in the hot sun.

The bochurim later filed a lawsuit against the police through the Honenu legal aid organization and the police recently informed their lawyer that they are willing to pay compensation in a settlement agreement.

