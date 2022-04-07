UPDATE: Passaic Hatzolah Treated Gunshot Victim At American Dream Mall [VIDEOS]

An active police investigation is underway after one man was shot at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to sources.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They say police are searching for at least one suspect. No arrests have been made.

New Jersey State Police later determined that the incident was not an active shooter. They say the mall has been secured and troopers are in the process of safely removing people from the mall.

Sources tell YWN that Passaic Hatzolah was at the mall at the same time for an unrelated emergency. As they were taking the patient out of the mall to be transported to the hospital, Hatzolah members heard the shots being fired. One member ran into a store and waited until the scene was safe, while the others rushed their patient out of the mall and into the waiting ambulance. When the scene was deemed safe, the Hatzolah member was taken by security to treat the gunshot victim, until EMS arrived.

Highly credible sources tell YWN that the victim was shot in the chest and the abdomen and was in critical condition.