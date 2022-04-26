WATCH: Video of Gov Ron DeSantis And Ben Shapiro Speaking at Trump Doral Pesach Program

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis visited the Doral Pesach Program to spend time with the Jewish community and had a conversation with Ben Shapiro.

Among the topics was to discuss the truth about the falsely-labeled “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney’s recent fallout, and the future of Florida.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Great to be in Doral last week with @BenShapiro and members of Florida's Jewish community as they celebrated Passover. pic.twitter.com/lnsFTtu0Kv — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) April 25, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)