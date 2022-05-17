FINALLY: Israel Mask Mandate On Flights To End

For the past 26 months, air passengers to and from Israel have been required to wear masks.

Today, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced the demise of this policy. Beginning at midnight on May 23 (the night between Sunday and Monday), masks will no longer be required on flights to or from Israel.

Chaim V’Chessed notes that the announcement comes on the heels of the cancellation of Covid testing for air passengers. Hence, the only Covid related travel rule will be the requirement to fill out the online Health Declaration.