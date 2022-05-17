You Can Empower Leaders to Inspire Lives! Donate Now: Campaign Ending Soon!

Klal Yisroel is flourishing. Shuls, yeshivos and batei medrashos are packed. There is a steady Kol Torah in almost every major Jewish city in the world! However, this is only half the story. The increasing rate of intermarriage and the sheer number of unaffiliated Jews is a painful reminder that as a nation we are not complete. This has been and remains the impetus for The Jerusalem Kollel to continue its holy work. Klal Yisrael is desperate for leaders who hear Hashem’s cry, longing for his lost children struggling to find the way back home.

Enter The Jerusalem Kollel.

For two decades Rabbi Yitzchok Berkovits שליט”א, founder and head of The Jerusalem Kollel has been teaching, guiding & educating the elite of the Yeshiva world, instilling in them endless Ahavas Yisrael, and providing them with relevant communal leadership skills. Following an intensive three-year S’micha program, together with their wives, these young men are encouraged to take up positions in kiruv, chinuch, and rabbonus to share their love for Hashem and His Torah.

Our graduating couples leave as well-rounded people with a passion and sense of responsibility to positively affect the Jews around them. It is no wonder why we have been staffing most major kiruv organizations for the past 20 years, and we are the first place they turn to when they need rabbis and leaders.

The figures speak for themselves. Our alumni have been placed in no less than 232 organisations, across 12 countries, of which 81 have taken up positions as community Rabbis. More than 1 million Jewish men, women, children, and families have been directly impacted by The Jerusalem Kollel and its alumni.

To produce leaders however, we need partners. Like minded people who share our passion. Generous people like YOU to support our avodas Hashem.

On Monday 16th & Tuesday 17th May, please join us in EMPOWERING LEADERS TO INSPIRE LIVES by clickcing here and helping us raise $650,000. YOUR donation not only supports high-calibre Torah learning, but also the many and varied kiruv activities of our graduates. Thanks to a group of caring benefactors, every dollar you give will be matched x2, leveraging your gift to maximum impact.

Thank you for giving. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for EMPOWERING LEADERS TO INSPIRE LIVES.