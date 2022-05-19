Families Of Wounded Meron Victims: “Remember Them In Your Tefillos”

As Lag B’Omer is underway, the memories of the 45 kedoshim are in everyone’s minds but the two severely wounded Meron victims tend to be forgotten.

Elazer Berger, 13, and Yossi Reit, 16 [an oleh from the US and resident of Ramat Beit Shemesh] are still in great need of Am Yisrael’s tefillos. Both are hospitalized in the Alyn Rehabilitation Hosptal and cannot walk or talk.

On Erev Lag B’Omer, the boys’ devoted families, whose lives were irrevocably changed last Lag B’Omer, are asking Klal Yisrael that each person accept a kabbalah in limmud Torah, tefillah, or acts of chessed in their children’s zechus.

Please daven for Elazar ben Raumah and Yosef Ezriel ben Chaya Michal l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)