Tragedy In Israel: Avreich Passes Away After Electric Scooter Accident

The frum community in Petach Tikvah was plunged into mourning on Monday evening upon hearing the news of the petirah of Reb Shmuel Katzenelbogen, z’l, at the age of 30.

The niftar was seriously injured last Tuesday while riding an electric scooter after being hit by a car. The accident reportedly occurred when a dog began chasing him and he tried to escape but ended up in the car’s path instead.

He suffered a severe head injury in the accident and has been sedated and ventilated since then. On Monday, his condition deteriorated and he was niftar, leaving behind a wife and three small children, his parents, and siblings.

Sadly, another fatality involving an electric scooter occurred in Petach Tikvah on Monday evening, when a 13-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was killed after he was hit by a car.

The police are carrying out an investigation of the circumstances of the accident. Initial reports indicate that the boy was hit by a car after he crossed a street at a red light.

Shortly before the accident, a man was injured by a car while riding an electric scooter in Be’er Sheva.

A tzedaka fund has been launched for anyone interested in assisting the niftar’s family.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)