Public Kevura Planned For Burned Sifrei Torah In Aventura, FL

The Torah scrolls that were burned in the devastating fire that engulfed the Chabad Center in Tallahassee, will be buried in a public ceremony in Florida.

The Moris and Lillian Tabacinic Chabad Center, which serves as a center for Jewish life for hundreds of students and locals for the past decade, was completely destroyed in the fire.

The loss includes the center’s kitchen, a Judaic library, and decades of Rabbi Oirechman’s handwritten notes of Torah classes, which he has been using for teaching for many years.

Seeing the damage, which has been assessed at nearly $2 million, was devastating, however the most tragic of all is the 2 precious Sifrei Torah, said the Shliach Rabbi Schneur Oirechman.

This Sunday, a crowd is expected to gather at Lubavitch Aventura South for words of Torah and strength by Rabbi Shalom Ber Lipskar, Rabbi of The Shul of Bal Harbour, Rabbi Benzion Korf, Director of Chabad in Florida and Dean of Lubavitch Education Center, and others.

Cantor Aryeh Hurwitz will sing as dignitaries and community members pay tribute to the holy Torahs and rally in support of the rebuilding of Chabad of Tallahassee.

From there, a procession will drive to the Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Miami for the burial of the Torahs, with the help of the Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels and the ritual director Rabbi Leibel Miller.

Although somber in nature, organizers are adamant about keeping the event an uplifting one that will focus on the future. “From the ashes we build,” the poster for the event reads.

The event will be broadcast on COLlive.com on Sunday, June 19 – Sivan 20, at 12:30 PM.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)