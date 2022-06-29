MAILBAG: Highway Robbery in Camps is the New Normal. It Shouldn’t Be.

Last year, as my son prepared to board the coach bus taking him to summer camp, I kissed him goodbye and asked if there was anything I could help him with. He looked at me and shyly asked for a significant amount of money. I asked why it was necessary and he explained his request in one word: canteen.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Here we go again with another parent complaining about camp…’ No, this is a serious issue that needs to be discussed.

As we know, summer camps are by and large amazing places filled with kedusha, chiyus, warmth and growth.

There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into making a camp function properly, and kol hakavod to every staff member, director, and head counselor who dedicate their lives for the chinuch of our children.

However, I do believe that the canteen situation needs to be improved.

When my son made his monetary request, he explained that it isn’t “cool” to eat the regular food camp provides, and that he needs to keep up with the standard of his friends and buy food at the canteen daily.

There are several problems with this:

Peer pressure is the last thing we need our kids going through during the summer. They are in camp to let loose a little and grow into themselves in a setting outside of school. Being concerned with this peer pressure should be avoided at all cost. This peer pressure can result in further issues down the line. If children learn to cave to peer pressure, it can result in much worse problems, like smoking, addictions, and other adverse behaviors. I struggle as it is to pay for camp tuition which is – as any parent knows – quite expensive. On top of that, I need to start paying an extra cost for food from the ridiculously expensive canteen?

I have seen firsthand the prices these young bochurim who run canteens charge.

There is no need to charge $1 for a pack of Mike and Ike’s that cost $.25 in a local grocery. The bochurim think it’s some sort of money-making business to rip money out of the kids and of course, their parents.

I’m not sure who is the one pocketing all the money from this scheme. If it is the camps, there is no reason why they need to charge these ridiculous prices. The camp fees are high enough.

If it’s the young bochurim who are making the money, why can’t the camp board tell them to set lower prices? If a bochur wants to make a little extra money during the summer, no problem, find yourself a job working for a local supermarket. It isn’t fair for them to be making their money on a parent’s dime.

This needs to stop. Immediately.

I am not trying to point fingers at camp directors for high tuition rates. I’m just saying that the prices in canteens must be regulated and adjusted.

If it was my choice, I would live up to what I’m saying and write my name, but because I wrote some personal information about my financial state, I’d rather remain anonymous.

