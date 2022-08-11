TRAGEDY IN JERUSALEM: Egged Bus Loses Control, Strikes Pedestrians, Three Fatalities Reported [VIDEOS]

Three people were R”L killed after an Egged bus jumped a curb and struck them on Thursday night.

It happened on the busy Shamgar Street right outside the Rav Shefa mall, when the bus driver lost control for unknown reasons, jumped the curb, and struck multiple pedestrians.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and treated numerous victims. Tragically, three victims were niftar at the scene, including a woman in her thirties and a three-year-old girl.

There are at least 3 additional victims, one of whom is in critical condition, one in moderate condition, and one who suffered minor injuries.

DEVELOPING.

