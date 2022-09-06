TRAGEDY: Gabbai Of Satmar Rebbe Killed in Horrific Crash On NY State Thruway

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Reb Yidel Weinstock Z”l of Williamsburg in a horrific crash on the NY State Thruway in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Reb Weinstock, z’l, was one of the longtime Gabboyim of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg.

A second victim appears to have tragically passed away as well. Sources tell YWN that the second victim may have been driving the wrong way on the Thruway.

The crash happened at around 1:30 AM on the NY State Thruway South, heading from Monroe to Monsey. At least two vehicles were involved, with one of the vehicles exploding into an inferno.

Emergency personnel – including dozens of Hatzolah volunteers from Kiryas Joel and Rockland County – responded to the scene. The Fire Department had to extricate multiple victims who were heavily entrapped in the vehicles. It took nearly 40 minutes to extricate the victims.

Hatzolah was transporting at least one victim to the hospital in grave condition.

The NY State Thruway was shut as the NY State Police was conducting an investigation.

Additional information will be published as it becomes available to us.

