DEVELOPING: Massive Search Underway For Missing Autistic Child In Monsey

Chaverim of Rockland, Rockland Sheriff Department, Ramapo Police and other emergency personnel have launched a massive search for a missing autistic 4-year-old child.

The name of the missing child is Meshulem Kleinman, and answers to the name “Feishy” He was last seen this morning at Decatur Avenue and Stephen Place. He has blonde hair, and was wearing a black checkered shirt, black pants.

If you see him, please call 911 and the Chaverim of Rockland hotline at 845-371-6333.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)