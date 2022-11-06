ALERT: NYC 5 Boro Marathon Sunday Morning – Read The Course Map, Route, Street & Highway Closures

The 2022 TCS NYC Marathon will weave through all five boroughs of New York City and that means streets across the city will be closed Sunday. More than 50,000 runners from all of the world will be participating in the event’s 51st running.

The 26.2-mile course will hit each of the city’s five boroughs before runners cross the finish line at Central Park. The race starts at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6. The race starts at Verrazano–Narrows Bridge in Staten Island, before making its way through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx before heading back to Manhattan, and finishing up in Central Park.

Bridge and Higway closures

Manhattan and Bronx Bridges:

– Madison Avenue Bridge: 7:30 AM to 6 PM

– Willis Avenue Bridge: 7:30 AM to 6 PM

Manhattan and Queens Bridges:

– Ed Koch (Queensboro) Bridge (lower level): 6:30 AM to 4:45 PM

Brooklyn to Queens Bridges:

– Pulaski Bridge (southbound): 7 AM to 6 PM

Brooklyn Highways:

– Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street: 7 AM to 6 PM

Brooklyn to Staten Island Bridges:

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge:

– Upper Level (both ways): 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6)

– Lower Level (both ways): 6:30 AM to 2 PM

– Midpoint: 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6)

– Bridge Exit to 92nd Street: 11:30 PM (Nov. 5) through 4 PM (Nov. 6)

Brooklyn street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

– 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

– 6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

– 7th Avenue between 74th and 79th Street

– 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

– 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

– 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (North-bound)

– Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

– Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

– Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)

– Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

– Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

– Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

– Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

– Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

– McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue

– Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

– 1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

– 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

– 5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street

– 59th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

– 90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)

– 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

– 124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

– Broadway between W 60th and W 65th Streets

– Central Park Driveway

– Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West)

– East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South

– Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

– West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)

The following streets will be closed from 5:30 AM to 6:30 PM:

– 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

– 66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

– Broadway between Columbus Circle & West 65th Streets.

– Central Park West & Columbus Circle

– Central Park West between 59th Street and 81 Street

– Central Park West between West 77 Street and West 81 Street

Queens street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

– 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

– 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

– 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

– 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

– Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

– Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

– Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

– Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

– Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

Staten Island street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

– Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

– Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

– Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

– McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

– School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

– Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

Bronx street closures

The following streets will be closed from 7 AM to 6 PM:

– 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

– 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

– 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

– 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

– Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street

– Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street

– Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street

Central Park closures

Central Park Transverse Roads are closed to weekend traffic. The 86th Street Transverse Road will remain open.

No buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.

The following road closures will be in effect on Sunday, November 6:

– 65th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 12 AM to 8 PM.

– 79th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM.

– 96th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 AM to 7:30 PM.