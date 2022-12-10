ARRESTED: Suspect Wanted In Disturbing Incidents In Flatbush Taken Into Custody

Thanks to the incredible work by the NYPD, the suspect wanted in a disturbing incident in Flatbush last week, was taken into custody on Shabbos morning.

As YWN reported last week, a man exposed himself to a young girl walking to school in the area of Avenue I and East 21 Street. Two additional girls came forward since, and told police they were victims as well.

Police were on the case minutes after they were notified on Thursday morning. Thanks to Flatbush Shomrim, clear footage of the incident as well as photos of the suspect were obtained, and Detectives were able to identify the suspect via facial recognition technology.

The NYPD Warrants Squad arrested Adrian Bradley, 30 years old, at a location in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, this sicko has been arrested for the same crime previously, and although the NYPD is to be commended for this incredibly swift arrest, Flatbush residents can be sure that this suspect will be back on the street in no time – thanks to the Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, as well as all the liberal judges who are directly responsible for the revolving door of crime.

The community thanks NYPD Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, NYPD 70 Precinct Deputy Inspector Bruce Ceparano and Executive Officer Krystin Suarez, Inspector Richie Taylor Commanding officer of Community Affairs and Lt. Ira Jablonsky of Brooklyn South, who all worked around the clock along with Flatbush Shomrim to ensure the case was solved, and the community is safe.

