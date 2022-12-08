DISTURBING INCIDENT IN FLATBUSH: Suspect Exposes Himself Inappropriately In Front Of Jewish Girl

A highly disturbing incident occurred in Flatbush on Thursday morning.

The NYPD tells YWN that at around 8:30AM, a exposed himself inappropriately in front of a young Jewish girl walking in the vicinity of Avenue I and East 21 Street.

Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD were on the scene immediately, and are taking the incident very seriously. Dozens of police officers responded to the area and are on high alert.

The suspect is a black male (photo attached below).

Not taking the matter lightly, the commanding officer of the 70 Precinct, Deputy Inspector Bruce Ceparano and Executive Officer Krystin Suarez both responded to the scene, where they remained for hours, as they worked with detectives. Inspector Richie Taylor Commanding officer of Community Affairs and Lt. Ira Jablonsky of Brooklyn South are ensuring that the NYPD deploys all resources as possible to ensure the safety of the community. Detectives are already working on multiple leads, and multiple Detectives have been assigned to the case.

Flatbush Shomrim assisted the NYPD with obtaining security camera footage of the suspect and of the incident.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim are both increasing their patrols in the area, and will continue until an arrest is made.

While there is no need for panic in the community, parents and school children should remain vigilant, and should walk in groups to and from school. Please report anything suspicious to 911 and the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)