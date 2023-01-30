NYC Snowless Winter Breaks 50-Year Record

New York City broke a 50-year record as it has so far experienced its snowless winter.
The city usually experiences at least one snowfall during the winter months.
It snowed 0.4 inches in New York City 326 days ago on March 9, 2022, which was the last time there was measurable snow.
Mid-December is when the city usually experiences its first snow.
Measurable snow is defined by meteorologists as anything above a trace, even if it’s just a small amount. Since fall 2022, Central Park has only recorded a trace of snow, falling short of the average season snowfall by over a foot.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Don’t jinx it.
Why does an “Ayin Harah” have to be awakened ???
Boruch Hashem. Maybe we can make it through the whole winter like this. Nobody would be harmed by it. And no, it’s not “glowball worming”. It’s a very local and welcome warming, the major contributor to which is the urban heat island around NYC.
Perhaps they weee correct about global warming.
Jk
Personally I love global warming. No shoveling, no problem parking, no slipping in the snow, the children aren’t off from Yeshiva for snow days etc. Kein yirbu ad moshiach tzidkeinu.
I personally like to have at least one mid sized snowfall in the winter, preferably on a weekend
Basmelech, if you like snow you can get in a car or on a bus and go see it, roll around it to your heart’s content, and then come back to the city. There’s no need to have it come to you.
Every human settlement, even a small village, has a measurable heat island. Megacities like NYC have huge heat islands, which keep increasing the more energy we use in our daily lives. NY’s heat island is probably a good 20 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the same area would be if the city were not there.