NYC Snowless Winter Breaks 50-Year Record





New York City broke a 50-year record as it has so far experienced its snowless winter.

The city usually experiences at least one snowfall during the winter months.

It snowed 0.4 inches in New York City 326 days ago on March 9, 2022, which was the last time there was measurable snow.

Mid-December is when the city usually experiences its first snow.

Measurable snow is defined by meteorologists as anything above a trace, even if it’s just a small amount. Since fall 2022, Central Park has only recorded a trace of snow, falling short of the average season snowfall by over a foot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)