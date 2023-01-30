How Our Family’s Loss Brings Joy to Others!

Sponsored Content





They were a beautiful, happy family, leading full, busy lives, living in the heart of Flatbush. A father, a mother, eleven lovely children…their lives were rich; their days, busy; their moments full of joy and the simple pleasures of life. And then, within just a short time, illness struck not one, but both parents.

The mundane challenges of daily life in a large family became things of the past, replaced by a looming fear of the unknown. This incredible couple, Rabbi and Mrs. Zev and Chashie Weiss, held strong in the face of this tremendous test and accepted their suffering with love.

Together they thanked Hashem for every breath and continued to praise Him for His infinite love and kindness, for their beautiful family, and for another day of life. They spread their steadfast Emunah and Bitachon to their children, who strengthened themselves and concentrated their efforts on amassing Zechusim for their dear parents. Upon the advice of Gedolim, they undertook the mitzvah of Hachnosas Kallah, creating what would one day become known as Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah – the wonderful organization that provides quality beds, dinette sets, and a couch to new homes in Klal Yisroel.

Sadly, within four months of each other, both Reb Zev and Chashie’s pure souls were taken from this world, leaving a bereft family; a ship without its captain. Rather than succumb to despair, these children rose to the challenge and remained strong, committing themselves to continue helping the Kallahs as an aliyah for their dear parents’ neshamos. While raising families of their own they continue with this tremendous zechus of Hachnosas Kallah, and provide for those in need, continuing the legacy of their parents. Today, Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah is a thriving organization to which so many needy families turn when blessed with the joyous, yet so financially draining occasion of marrying off a child.

Each year, hundreds of eligible kallahs in our communities are provided with quality and beautiful furniture transforming their house into a home.

From the moment the application is received until the furniture is delivered, care is taken to preserve the dignity of the Kallahs. Often, neither the Chassan nor the Kallah are aware of the source of the Chessed, as it appears to be a regular delivery from a well-known furniture store. All the work is done by dedicated volunteers, which enables the funds raised to go directly toward the Kallahs.

Who needs Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah?

Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah’s recipients are your fellow Yidden. They may be your co-workers, neighbors, friends, or even your own relatives. In today’s difficult economic situation, even those who appear to be comfortable may be struggling financially.

As the years pass, it is already over 20 years since the untimely petira of Reb Zev and Chashie A”H, this extraordinary couple – years of great loss; of missed milestones; of attempting to fill the tremendous void they left. Yet years, as well, of giving; of reaching out to others; of amassing Zechusim for their Neshamos by bringing the mitzvah of Hachnosas Kallah to unprecedented levels.

Your contribution to Chasdei Chashie L’Kallah goes a long way in helping establish another Bayis Neeman B’Yisroel. Now more than ever, Chasdei Chashie is being inundated with calls, in fact in the last 6 weeks CCL has received 115 requests. We need your help to enable them to respond to the staggering amount of requests. Feel the pain of these needy families, be truly nosei b’ol chaveircha, and join this special organization in their upcoming Chinese Auction.

