FLATBUSH: Person Stabbed On Nostrand Ave & Avenue L





The NYPD was searching for two suspects following a stabbing in Flatbush on Thursday night, Flatbush Scoop reported.

The incident occured on Nostrand Avenue and Avenue L at around 9:40PM.

Sources tell YWN that an altercation broke out on the bus, and when the victim exited, he was stabbed. The victim was transported by EMS to a hospital with a stab wound to the head.

The NYPD was searching for two black males who fled on foot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)