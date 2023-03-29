Jewish Community Leaders Attend Annual NYPD Pre-Pesach Security Briefing At Police Headquarters [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials joined with community leaders for a pre-Passover Security Briefing at NYPD Headquarters on Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Commissioner Sewell spoke about public safety and the strong relationship between the NYPD and the Jewish community. Commissioner Sewell stated there will be an increased police presence at synagogues and gave special acknowledgement to Inspector Richie Taylor for his leadership as the Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Outreach.

Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass spoke about the miracle of Pesach and the perseverance of the Jewish people.

Assistant Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner spoke about how the NYPD keeps the Jewish community of NYC safe and that there are no credible threats to the Jewish community or any community of NYC.

Sergeant Jesse Ankele delivered good news that anti-Semitic hate crimes are down for the year but the Hate Crime Task Force remains ready to investigate and arrest anyone who commits a hate crime.

Inspector Richie Taylor spoke about the work performed by his community affairs officers around the city in the Boroughs and the Precincts and asked that all the community affairs officers there stand to be recognized for their tireless dedication, which was met with resounding applause from all. Inspector Taylor also acknowledged Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart and Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams Joel Eisdorfer for always being there for him, the officers, and the entire Jewish community of New York City.

In closing remarks, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart acknowledged the tremendous work performed by many chesed organizations in the Jewish community including Hatzalah, Shomrim and Masbia and he thanked the Jewish community for partnering with the Police Department.

Other notable officials attending the meeting included First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Chief of Staff to the Police Commissioner Oleg Chernyavsky, Counsel to the Police Commissioner Nathalie Bell, Advisor to the Police Commissioner Robert Galgano, Chief of Transit Mike Kemper and Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy.

Central Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, Flatbush Shomrim Executive Coordinator Bob Moskovitz, Boro Park Shomrim Coordinator Motty Katz and an array of other Shomrim and Hatzalah leaders were in attendance. NYC Council Members Kalman Yeger and Ari Kagan attended along with NYPD Clergy Liaison Yehuda Eckstein, NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel, Law Enforcement Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Honorary Police Surgeon Rafi Lilker, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman and Yankie Meyer’s son Shlomo. A special memorial page dedication was highlighted on the screens for Rabbi Yankie Meyer and retired Deputy Chief Chuck Scholl.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor organized the briefing to ensure its success. All the food was kosher which was provided by 10am Breakfast Bar located on 13th Avenue in Boro Park.

The NYPD Honor Guard presented the colors after which International Jewish Music Recording Artist Yoni Z beautifully sang the National Anthem for the crowd of over 400 people.

Although there are no credible threats to the Jewish community of New York City, if you see anything suspicious, report it to either 911 or the NYPD Counterterrorism Tip Line at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

Yeshiva World News wishes you and your families a very happy, healthy, and kosher Pesach!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)