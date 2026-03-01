“Minibuses Falling From The Sky:” How Iran’s Current Missile Fire On Israel Differs From Previous Rounds

Israel’s Home Front Command on Sunday morning confirmed that Iran fired several hundred surface-to-surface and ballistic missiles toward Israel and other countries in the region since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion on Shabbos morning. Dozens were directed at Israel, but b’Chasdei Hashem, there were relatively few impacts.

Unlike the coordinated barrages during Operation Rising Lion— which typically involved 20–30 missiles followed by long pauses of about eight hours — the current attacks have been continuous and irregular. Officials described Iran’s approach as “firing based on capability” rather than executing synchronized waves.

The most intense barrage on Shabbos consisted of roughly 20–30 missiles, but in many cases, missiles arrived sporadically, in a “drip” pattern.

“We saw three missiles, and ten minutes later another three,” a Home Front Command official said, noting that the pattern confused civilians.

Authorities also identified Iran’s launch of cluster munitions similar to those seen in previous attacks. Interceptor debris, described by one official as “like minibuses falling from the sky,” was reported across several locations.

As of Sunday morning, Ben Gurion Airport remains closed and is not expected to reopen in the coming day.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)