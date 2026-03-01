Impact In Tel Aviv: Victim Was A Foreign Worker; 2nd Woman Collapses & Dies On Way To Shelter

A direct missile strike next to a residential building in Tel Aviv at about 11:30 pm. on Motzei Shabbos killed a foreign worker who was caring for an elderly woman.

Contrary to initial assessments that interceptor fragments damaged the building, authorities later confirmed that a ballistic missile hit next to the building, creating a crater at the site and causing widespread damage in the surrounding area. The missile contained a heavy warhead of hundreds of kilograms.

The Home Front Command said the building was an older structure. Most residents managed to evacuate to a nearby public shelter before the strike, but the caregiver—performing her duties inside one of the apartments—was fatally hit. B’Chasdei Hashem, the elderly woman was found alive amid the rubble and was evacuated by rescue workers.

The Tel Aviv–Jaffa Municipality reported that over 200 residents were evacuated from the area and temporarily relocated to three hotels in the city. A gathering point was established near the impact site, where municipal social workers and Community Administration teams provided immediate support to affected residents.

Inspection teams have so far assessed around 40 buildings in the area. One structure was declared unfit for habitation, 29 sustained property damage but no major structural damage, and 10 others suffered only minor damage, such as broken shutters.

Another tragedy occurred in Tel Aviv on Sunday morning when Marina Belyav, 68, suffered from acute shortness of breath and collapsed while running to a shelter during a siren.

She was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in the city, where doctors pronounced her dead after carrying out resuscitation efforts.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)