WATCH JOE SAY IT: “I’m Prepared To Run, But I’m Not Ready To Announce It Yet”





President Joe Biden has announced on Monday that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. However, he stated that he is not yet ready to make a formal announcement regarding his candidacy for the next presidential election.

In an interview with Al Roker on NBC’s “Today” show, Biden mentioned that he still had several Easter egg rolls left in him, jokingly referring to his age. He said, “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Although the 80-year-old president has frequently mentioned his intention to seek re-election for the White House, he has yet to make an official announcement. If he pursues re-election, he would become the oldest president in US history to do so.

Many of Biden’s fellow Democrats have already indicated their support for his re-election bid. However, it remains to be seen how the public will react to his candidacy, particularly as his approval ratings have seen a decline in recent weeks.

