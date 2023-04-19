NETANYA-WHO? 35% Of Young Republicans Never Heard Of Netanyahu





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s global influence may be waning, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. The survey found that a growing number of Americans, including young Republicans, have never even heard of him.

The poll, which analyzed US confidence in major world leaders, found that a “sizable shares of the US public have not heard of several world leaders,” including Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister was viewed unfavorably by 42% of Americans, with only 32% expressing confidence in him.

Despite the overall negative perception, Netanyahu’s standing among Republicans was notably higher. Republicans were 32 percentage points more likely than Democrats to have confidence in Netanyahu, with 49% expressing confidence in him compared to just 17% of Democrats.

However, the survey found that younger Republicans between the ages of 18 and 49 were less positive about Netanyahu than their older counterparts. This was largely due to the fact that 35% of younger Republicans surveyed said they had never even heard of the Israeli leader. Just 30% of Republicans in this age group expressed confidence in Netanyahu, which was significantly less than the 66% of older Republicans who expressed confidence in him.

These trends suggest that Netanyahu may not be able to rely on the traditional support of Republicans for much longer, as younger members of the party appear less enthusiastic about him. The Pew Research Center poll is likely to be of concern to Netanyahu, who prides himself on his standing as an influential international statesman.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)