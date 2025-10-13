Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

YWN Has A Simple Request To Our Readers For An Easy Zechus On Hoshanah Rabba

THE FOLLOWING WAS POSTED ON EREV YOM KIPPUR:

As Yom Kippur approaches and we all seek to increase our zechusim so that we may be zocheh b’din, YWN would like to inform our readers of an incredible opportunity to help tip the scales in our favor.

YWN has only twice before promoted a specific tzedakah, but our team is now raising funds for three families – one of whom is very close to the YWN family. We have personally and exhaustively verified the authenticity and urgency of their respective plights. HaRav Elya Brudny, the Rosh yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva, personally knows two of them, and knows the situation first hand.

All three of these families truly require our assistance, and providing them with it will surely present a powerful zechus for us in Shamayim. We know that we all have a ton of Tzedkaha requests, but YWN doesn’t charge for our service, providing breaking news 24 hours a day for 22 years. In turn, please open your generous hearts for this cause!

The first family is one in which the father, an incredible talmid chochom, is suffering from a multitude of serious health issues. Due to his illness, he has been unable to provide sufficient income for his family.

The second family is one that has been a close friend of YWN for many years. The father has multiple health issues for many years and is unable to work – and and his wife (who was the one making the Parnassah) has now been diagnosed with a dreaded illness.  The situation is desperate – and literally have no money for basic necessities. Their bills are in the tens of thousands, and they are long past their credit line!

The third is also a family close to YWN who are Marbitzei Torah, who have devoted their lives to Chinuch. One of the parents was recently diagnosed with a serious illness, and half of their income has been lost.

Hundreds of thousands of people trust YWN to deliver them the news – appropriately, sensitively, and free-of-charge. Now, we are simply making one request: Please help us help these three pure families who are silently suffering. Please open your hearts before Yom Kippur and provide them with much-needed reprieve. In doing so, we have no doubt that the Ribono Shel Olam will make our lives easier and better, as well.

The words of U’nesaneh Tokef call to us: U’Teshuva U’Tefillah U’Tzedakah Maavirin Es Roah Hagezeirah. Let us not let this opportunity pass us by.

Wishing you all a Gmar Chasima Tova.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO HELP THESE THREE PEOPLE

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

YWN Has A Simple Request To Our Readers For An Easy Zechus On Hoshanah Rabba

TRUMP: “This Could Be the Biggest Thing I Was Ever Involved In”

TRUMP ON AIR FORCE ONE: “The War In Gaza In Over… Netanyahu Did Excellent Job…” [SEE THE VIDEOS]

SECURE YOUR SUKKAH! Nor’easter Threat Of Strong Winds, Rain Triggers State Of Emergency Declaration

GREAT NEWS: Gaza Influencer Known for Vile, Anti-Israel Propaganda, Killed Day That War Ends

ושבו בנים לגבולם: Netanyahu Hails Historic Hostage Return, Warns Campaign Against Israel’s Enemies Not Over

OPERATION RETURNING HOME: IDF Chief Declares Final Operation to Bring Hostages Back After Two Years of War

Hostages Relocated Inside Gaza as Israel Awaits Final Release on Monday Morning

“A Day of Tension, Anticipation, Hope, Great Pain and Joy”: How Israel Is Preparing for the Final Hamas Hostage Release

THE TRUTH COMES OUT: Gazan Doctor Slams Hamas in Devastating Post: “We Were the Bodies Buried Beneath the War”