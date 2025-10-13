YWN Has A Simple Request To Our Readers For An Easy Zechus On Hoshanah Rabba

THE FOLLOWING WAS POSTED ON EREV YOM KIPPUR:

As Yom Kippur approaches and we all seek to increase our zechusim so that we may be zocheh b’din, YWN would like to inform our readers of an incredible opportunity to help tip the scales in our favor.

YWN has only twice before promoted a specific tzedakah, but our team is now raising funds for three families – one of whom is very close to the YWN family. We have personally and exhaustively verified the authenticity and urgency of their respective plights. HaRav Elya Brudny, the Rosh yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva, personally knows two of them, and knows the situation first hand.

All three of these families truly require our assistance, and providing them with it will surely present a powerful zechus for us in Shamayim. We know that we all have a ton of Tzedkaha requests, but YWN doesn’t charge for our service, providing breaking news 24 hours a day for 22 years. In turn, please open your generous hearts for this cause!

The first family is one in which the father, an incredible talmid chochom, is suffering from a multitude of serious health issues. Due to his illness, he has been unable to provide sufficient income for his family.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The second family is one that has been a close friend of YWN for many years. The father has multiple health issues for many years and is unable to work – and and his wife (who was the one making the Parnassah) has now been diagnosed with a dreaded illness. The situation is desperate – and literally have no money for basic necessities. Their bills are in the tens of thousands, and they are long past their credit line!

The third is also a family close to YWN who are Marbitzei Torah, who have devoted their lives to Chinuch. One of the parents was recently diagnosed with a serious illness, and half of their income has been lost.

Hundreds of thousands of people trust YWN to deliver them the news – appropriately, sensitively, and free-of-charge. Now, we are simply making one request: Please help us help these three pure families who are silently suffering. Please open your hearts before Yom Kippur and provide them with much-needed reprieve. In doing so, we have no doubt that the Ribono Shel Olam will make our lives easier and better, as well.

The words of U’nesaneh Tokef call to us: U’Teshuva U’Tefillah U’Tzedakah Maavirin Es Roah Hagezeirah. Let us not let this opportunity pass us by.

Wishing you all a Gmar Chasima Tova.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO HELP THESE THREE PEOPLE