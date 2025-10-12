TRUMP ON AIR FORCE ONE: “The War In Gaza In Over… Netanyahu Did Excellent Job…” [SEE THE VIDEOS]

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, taking off for Israel ahead of the hostage releases tomorrow and a multinational summit in Egypt on ending the war in Gaza, attended by many Western, Muslim and Arab countries, but not Israel.

POTUS ahead of his trip to Israel: “This is going to be a very special time… Everybody’s cheering at one time. That’s never happened before… It’s an honor to be involved — and we’re going to have an amazing time.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

POTUS: “They have the hostages — I understand all 20 — and we may get them out a little bit early… They were in places that you don’t want to know about.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on Netanyahu: He is a wartime president (prime minister…). I had disagreements with him, and they were resolved quickly. But he did an excellent job and worked with me wonderfully. With Biden it was the opposite because they backed Iran

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“The war is over,” says POTUS on his Gaza Peace Deal.

“I think [the ceasefire] is going to hold… I think people are tired.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Air Force One is officially wheels up to Israel — where President Trump is expected to land at about 2:20 AM Eastern Time 🛫🇺🇸🇮🇱

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)