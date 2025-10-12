GREAT NEWS: Gaza Influencer Known for Vile, Anti-Israel Propaganda, Killed Day That War Ends

Media outlets in Gaza are reporting the death of Saleh al-Jafarawi, a prominent Gaza-based anti-Semite influencer who gained notoriety for his anti-Israel videos during the war.

According to local reports, al-Jafarawi was killed during armed clashes between Hamas and other militias in Gaza City. Footage circulating online appears to show his body following the confrontation.

Al-Jafarawi rose to online fame after posting a video on October 7, 2023, in which he praised Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel. In later clips, he appeared terrified as Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza — a dramatic shift that drew widespread attention.

Pro-Israel users later dubbed him “Mr. FAFO,” referencing the stark contrast between his early boasting and later panic. Throughout the conflict, he appeared in dozens of videos portraying various roles — from a supposed journalist and displaced resident to a hospital patient and even a Hamas fighter.

In recent months, he had also faced accusations on social media of misusing mllioms of dollars collected as donations for Gaza civilians.

His death reportedly occurred as internal tensions between Hamas and rival factions continue to escalate in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)