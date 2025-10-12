Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

GREAT NEWS: Gaza Influencer Known for Vile, Anti-Israel Propaganda, Killed Day That War Ends

Media outlets in Gaza are reporting the death of Saleh al-Jafarawi, a prominent Gaza-based anti-Semite influencer who gained notoriety for his anti-Israel videos during the war.

According to local reports, al-Jafarawi was killed during armed clashes between Hamas and other militias in Gaza City. Footage circulating online appears to show his body following the confrontation.

Al-Jafarawi rose to online fame after posting a video on October 7, 2023, in which he praised Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel. In later clips, he appeared terrified as Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza — a dramatic shift that drew widespread attention.

Pro-Israel users later dubbed him “Mr. FAFO,” referencing the stark contrast between his early boasting and later panic. Throughout the conflict, he appeared in dozens of videos portraying various roles — from a supposed journalist and displaced resident to a hospital patient and even a Hamas fighter.

In recent months, he had also faced accusations on social media of misusing mllioms of dollars collected as donations for Gaza civilians.

His death reportedly occurred as internal tensions between Hamas and rival factions continue to escalate in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hostages Relocated Inside Gaza as Israel Awaits Final Release on Monday Morning

“A Day of Tension, Anticipation, Hope, Great Pain and Joy”: How Israel Is Preparing for the Final Hamas Hostage Release

THE TRUTH COMES OUT: Gazan Doctor Slams Hamas in Devastating Post: “We Were the Bodies Buried Beneath the War”

REPORT: Syria to Return Remains of Legendary Israeli Spy Eli Cohen

Ahead of Hostage Swap, IDF Raids Families Of Security Prisoners, Warns Against Celebrations

“Stomp On Their Heads”: Israel Discovers Yahya Sinwar’s Blueprint To Target Civilians In Oct. 7 Massacre

TERROR THWARTED: 2 Illegal Gang Members Plotting To Bomb Orlando Chabad Center Arrested

Egypt to Host Major Trump-Led Global Summit on Gaza Ceasefire; Trump Among 20 World Leaders Attending

Trump Set to Visit Israel Monday for Four-Hour Trip, Will Meet Netanyahu and Hostage Families, Address Knesset

Witkoff Warns Families: “Some Hostage Bodies May Be Difficult to Locate”