ALERT: Massive Search Underway For Missing Person In Williamsburg





A massive search is underway in Williamsburg for a 50-year-old “special needs” man who has gone missing.

Williamsburg Shomrim is conducting the search for Lazer Mendlowitz, who was last seen on Sunday (4/23) at 6:30PM at the intersection of Marcy Avenue near Broadway. He is 5 foot 7 inches, has brown eyes, weights 230 pounds and has a grey hair /beard.

He was wearing black shoes, a black hat, white shirt and a black coat. He has a medical history.

Shomrim volunteers have responded from Boro Park, Flatbush, Crown heights, Staten Island and Far Rockaway to assist in the search. The NYPD is searching as well.

If you have any information which can assist in locating this man, please call 99 and the Williamsburg Shomrim hotline at 718-237-0202.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)