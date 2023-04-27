Nikki Haley: Biden Will Likely Die Within Five Years





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made headlines on Wednesday when she predicted that President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old, would likely die within the next five years. The former United Nations ambassador also suggested that Biden’s supporters would have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris if he were to win re-election next year.

“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley, 51, said in an interview on Fox News.

Haley’s comments were met with an unusually blunt response from the White House. Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told NBC News that while the administration does not typically respond directly to campaign remarks, he had “honestly, forgot she was running.”

The South Carolina Republican has been framing her presidential bid around a “new generation” of leadership. In her campaign launch speech, she proposed that politicians over the age of 75 be required to take a mental competency test – a suggestion that was met with criticism from First Lady Jill Biden, who called it “ridiculous.”

Haley’s remarks come as Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, seeks to address concerns about his age ahead of the 2024 election. Republicans are grappling with how to raise the issue without alienating older Americans, who tend to be dependable voters.

The question of Biden’s age has been a recurring theme for Republicans since he announced his candidacy in 2019. While he has dismissed concerns about his fitness for office, some GOP operatives see it as a potential vulnerability in the upcoming election.

Haley is one of several Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in 2024. While she has yet to gain significant traction in the polls, her comments about Biden are likely to generate attention and possibly appeal to some conservative voters who share her concerns about the president’s age.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)