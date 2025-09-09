Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Two Ramot Terror Victims Remain In Serious Condition, Sedated And Ventilated

Scene of Ramot terror attack. (MDA)

The hospitals in Jerusalem provided updates on Tuesday morning on the condition of those wounded in the Ramot terror attack on Monday.

Two female victims remain in serious condition and are being treated in the Shaare Tzedek intensive care unit, sedated and ventilated.

Another four patients at the hospital underwent surgery overnight and are in moderate condition.

In addition, over 30 people who witnessed the attack and were suffering from symptoms of shock came to the hospital in the 24 hours after the attack to receive treatment at the mental health center that was opened at Shaare Tzedek and will operate in the coming days as well.

Another eight Ramot terror victims are being treated at Hadassah Har Hatzofim and Eim Kerem Hospitals, two in moderate condition with gunshot wounds and six in light condition.

