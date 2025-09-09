NETANYHAU ON QATAR STRIKE: Israel Initiated It, Conducted It, Israel Takes Full Responsibility

The Prime Minister’s Office issued an official statement in English, confirming that the strike against Hamas leaders in Doha was an entirely Israeli operation.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” the statement read.

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Israeli media reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of the planned strike and reportedly gave his blessing.

Two days prior, Trump issued a “last warning” to Hamas.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”