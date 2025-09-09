HaRav Shternbuch: “Human Intellect Cannot Fathom The Judgement Of Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

A group of avreichim from Mexico visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch on Tuesday to receive a bracha.

In the middle of the conversation, HaRav Shternbuch brought up the murderous Ramot terror attack that occurred on Monday morning, stressing that the human intellect is not capable of understanding it.

“It’s impossible to understand it at all,” Rav Shternbuch said. “Why did they deserve it? They didn’t sin—they were on the way to learn Torah and were cruelly murdered.”

“But we don’t judge Hakadosh Baruch Hu. We’re human beings, and we only know that משפט לאלוקים הוא. Only Hakadosh Baruch knows the ways of mishpat. Human beings don’t understand and are not even capable of understanding it.”

“The question is a very big question, and there’s only one answer—emunah. Emunah that Hashem is One and His name is One and only He is in the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)