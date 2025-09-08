Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jackson Police Accused of Harassing Hatzolah Volunteers Amid Internal Department Turmoil

An escalating feud inside the Jackson Police Department is drawing in an unlikely party: Hatzolah’s volunteer EMTs.

In the past two weeks, Hatzolah members have been slapped with more than a dozen traffic summonses while en route to or stationed at emergencies. Volunteers allege they’ve been cursed at, mocked in derogatory terms, and even obstructed from providing care at accident scenes.

The most recent episodes involve Officers Dan Scharff and Zach White, who allegedly ticketed and blocked Hatzolah EMTs from treating patients while on emergency calls.

For nearly two years, Jackson’s police force has been mired in dysfunction. After rank-and-file officers revolted against the police chief, the township created a Director of Public Safety to restore order. But the truce never fully took.

Now, observers say the harassment of Hatzolah may be collateral damage in the department’s internal cold war. According to multiple sources, lower-ranking officers — locked in a simmering standoff with leadership — have begun targeting Hatzolah members as part of a pressure campaign, lying in wait at intersections and shadowing Hatzolah members on calls in search of technical violations.

For residents, the stakes are less about internal politics and more about response times. If EMTs are second-guessing whether they’ll be pulled over or ticketed, community leaders warn, patients could pay the price.

Township officials have yet to address the allegations publicly, leaving open questions about whether the disputes inside the department — and the reported harassment of volunteer EMTs and medics — will trigger outside scrutiny or intervention.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mi K’Amcha Yisrael: Amid Heavy Gunfire, Israeli Cab Driver Risks His Life To Aid Elderly Passenger

Ramot Terror Survivor Thinks That The Bus Driver Collaborated With The Terrorists

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Ambush On Outskirts Of Gaza City

TRAGEDY: Petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone, Z”L, Drowning Victim In Puerto Rico

Israel Threatens “Mighty Hurricane” Of Strikes On Gaza City If Hamas Does Not Lay Down Arms

DAY AFTER OUTRAGEOUS RULING: Netanyahu Slams Supreme Court At Scene Of Ramot Terror Attack

BEN GVIR AT TERROR SCENE: This Was An Act Of Heroism By Chareidim; Calls On Israelis To Arm Themselves

H’YD: These Are The Victims Of The Ramot Terror Attack

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Armed Chareidi Avreich Was First To Fire & Neutralize Ramot Terrorists

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sharabani, Rosh Yeshiva of Maor HaTorah, Injured in Ramot Terror Attack

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media