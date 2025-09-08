Jackson Police Accused of Harassing Hatzolah Volunteers Amid Internal Department Turmoil

An escalating feud inside the Jackson Police Department is drawing in an unlikely party: Hatzolah’s volunteer EMTs.

In the past two weeks, Hatzolah members have been slapped with more than a dozen traffic summonses while en route to or stationed at emergencies. Volunteers allege they’ve been cursed at, mocked in derogatory terms, and even obstructed from providing care at accident scenes.

The most recent episodes involve Officers Dan Scharff and Zach White, who allegedly ticketed and blocked Hatzolah EMTs from treating patients while on emergency calls.

For nearly two years, Jackson’s police force has been mired in dysfunction. After rank-and-file officers revolted against the police chief, the township created a Director of Public Safety to restore order. But the truce never fully took.

Now, observers say the harassment of Hatzolah may be collateral damage in the department’s internal cold war. According to multiple sources, lower-ranking officers — locked in a simmering standoff with leadership — have begun targeting Hatzolah members as part of a pressure campaign, lying in wait at intersections and shadowing Hatzolah members on calls in search of technical violations.

For residents, the stakes are less about internal politics and more about response times. If EMTs are second-guessing whether they’ll be pulled over or ticketed, community leaders warn, patients could pay the price.

Township officials have yet to address the allegations publicly, leaving open questions about whether the disputes inside the department — and the reported harassment of volunteer EMTs and medics — will trigger outside scrutiny or intervention.

