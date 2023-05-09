LIAR CHARGED: GOP NY Rep. George Santos Charged By Justice Department

• Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against GOP New York Rep. George Santos.
• Santos is expected to appear at federal court in New York soon.
• Charges have been filed under seal.
• FBI and the Justice Department have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.
• The congressman’s attorney declined to comment and spokespeople for the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department and the FBI also declined to comment.
Santos lied about being a Jewish descendent of Holocaust survivors along with an almost incomprehensibly long list of other total lies.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)