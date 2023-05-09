LIAR CHARGED: GOP NY Rep. George Santos Charged By Justice Department





• Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against GOP New York Rep. George Santos.

• Santos is expected to appear at federal court in New York soon.

• Charges have been filed under seal.

• FBI and the Justice Department have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.

• The congressman’s attorney declined to comment and spokespeople for the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department and the FBI also declined to comment.

Santos lied about being a Jewish descendent of Holocaust survivors along with an almost incomprehensibly long list of other total lies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)